News and Notes: Guardians Ink Deals with 25 International Free Agents

The Guardians signed twenty-five international free agents, from the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Venezuela. 17 were position players and eight were pitchers. For comparison, from what I can find, they signed seven pitchers in last class, but only four pitcher in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 combined.

Here are the 25 additons into the organization today https://t.co/djxywMF6DH pic.twitter.com/u8wxU5C34M — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) January 15, 2024

Prominent names appear to be center-fielder Roberto Arias:

Cleveland Guardians have signed Robert Arias, CF from the Dominican Republic. $1.9 million, top player in their signing class.https://t.co/QAgHVIXcIa pic.twitter.com/VGJdwNqQuO — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2024

And left-handed starter Miguel Flores:

Cleveland Guardians sign Miguel Flores, LHP from Cuba, for $500,000https://t.co/QAgHVIXcIa pic.twitter.com/u57vJJ2w0Q — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 15, 2024

The players are all so young that it’s tough to say what any of them will be. But, I’m sure we all want to extend a warm welcome and wish future success to them as they enter the Guardians’ organization.

The Guardians officially announced the hiring of Dan Puente as assistant hitting coach, replacing recently departed to San Diego Victor Rodriguez. For what it’s worth, Cubs fans seem upset by his departure on Twitter:

We are excited to announce today the hiring of Dan Puente as Major League Assistant Hitting Coach to complete Manager Stephen Vogt’s coaching staff.



Welcome to The Land, Dan!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/lUN2S6vgeU — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) January 15, 2024

I don’t think Jim Bowden knows ANYTHING as far as inside info goes about what the Guardians are doing, but, since no one else is giving us any rumors, he wrote that the Guardians have checked in on Jorge Soler (“hey, Jorge, how does a $6 million, one-year deal sound? No? Ok”) and predicts they sign Justin Turner.