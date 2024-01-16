 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

News and Notes: Guardians Ink Deals with 25 International Free Agents

News and Notes for Tuesday, January 16th, 2024

By Quincy Wheeler
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Session of the Thuringian Parliament Photo by Martin Schutt/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Guardians signed twenty-five international free agents, from the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Venezuela. 17 were position players and eight were pitchers. For comparison, from what I can find, they signed seven pitchers in last class, but only four pitcher in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 combined.

Prominent names appear to be center-fielder Roberto Arias:

And left-handed starter Miguel Flores:

The players are all so young that it’s tough to say what any of them will be. But, I’m sure we all want to extend a warm welcome and wish future success to them as they enter the Guardians’ organization.

The Guardians officially announced the hiring of Dan Puente as assistant hitting coach, replacing recently departed to San Diego Victor Rodriguez. For what it’s worth, Cubs fans seem upset by his departure on Twitter:

I don’t think Jim Bowden knows ANYTHING as far as inside info goes about what the Guardians are doing, but, since no one else is giving us any rumors, he wrote that the Guardians have checked in on Jorge Soler (“hey, Jorge, how does a $6 million, one-year deal sound? No? Ok”) and predicts they sign Justin Turner.

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...