News and Notes: It’s Guards Fest Week!

We should get some good interviews with Guardians’ players and coaches this week at Saturday’s Guards Fest in downtown Cleveland. That’ll be nice. I’d watch for interviews from Bally’s(?), WTAM 1100 and from Zack Meisel and T.J. Zuppe’s Selby is Godcast podcast.

Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com wrote a little bit about the Guardians. It’s unclear if he’s offering opinion or inside info but he says Manzardo will start the year in Columbus and suggests Estevan Florial and Myles Straw may platoon in center (reminder: Straw has a career 69 wRC+ vs. LHP).

The Guardians have apparently hired Dan Puente who was the Cubs minor-league hitting coordinator.

Source says the Cleveland Guradians have hired Dan Puente to their MLB coaching staff. Puente was the hitting coach at South Bend last season and the Cubs had promoted him to minor league hitting coordinator before this opportunity came. Quality, well-rounded, bilingual coach. — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) January 14, 2024

He’s another former catcher, surprise! Seems from a sampling of baseball Twitter that Puente has a great reputation, and is only 42 years old. I suspect he is replacing Victor Rodriguez. Cleveland clearly likes something about what the Cubs are doing with hit instruction, given that Chris Valaika was also poached from Chicago.

That’s all I’ve got for you today! Stay safe and warm