News and Notes: The Naylor Brothers Strike Again

The Guardians did what they were supposed to do and beat the Angels 6-3 behind 3 RBI for Josh Naylor and 2 hits and an RBI for Bo Naylor.

Folks, if Bo Naylor doesn’t start tonight against a left-handed pitcher, I’m going to need to seek therapy. Since July 22nd when Bo became the starting catcher in earnest, he has a 140 wRC+.

Logan Allen allowed 1 run in 5 innings with 6 strikeouts. Gabriel Arias had another 2 hits including another hustle double. Jose Ramirez hit the ball hard in a few at-bats, got a hit, a walk and a stolen base, so hopefully he’s going to finish the year strong. Steven Kwan had two hits including a double. Nick Sandlin gave up another walk and another home run, bringing his fly ball/home run rate up to 19% which is... bad. But, the rest of the bullpen shut the Angels down, including scoreless outings from Sam Hentges, Reynaldo Lopez, Trevor Stephan and Emmanuel Clase.

Also, Kole Calhoun has come back to earth, currently with a 93 wRC+. I think I’m glad Calhoun came to Cleveland believe he helped the team get out of an emotionally bad place after the trade deadline. But, there’s really no reason to play him every day at this point. We know exactly who he is and George Valera or Jhonkensy Noel could be getting those at-bats to help the team get a headstart on figuring out their lineup for 2024. But, I suspect Calhoun is here to help manager Terry Francona end the season, and likely his managerial career, on a happy note. Tito loves Kole Calhoun.

Around the Minor Leagues:

The Clippers won 10-5, with Brayan Rocchio going 3 for 4 with a walk and a homer...

Kyle Manzardo going 2 for 3 with a walk and a homer...

Back to back homers with another from Manzardo #ThisShipRocks⚓️ pic.twitter.com/vmFB6Jw4P1 — Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) September 9, 2023

Jhonkensy Noel going 2 for 4 with a walk and a homer...

and George Valera going 1 for 4 with - you guessed it - a walk and a homer.

The Rubber Ducks lost 13-7, but Juan Brito went 1 for 4 with a walk and Aaron Bracho had a bases-clearing triple.

The Captains lost 3-1 but Chase Delauter and Dayan Frias both had singles and Trenton Denholm threw 4 shutout innings. Lynchburg lost 1-0.