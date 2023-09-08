News and Notes: Brett Phillips Got a Hit off Emmanuel Clase. That is All.

Guardians lost 3-2 after coming up empty in tons of potential scoring situations. It’s surprising because they benched the hitter who has been hitting as well as any of their hitters of late (Bo Naylor) and continually choose to start Myles Straw. Oh, also, Ramon Laureano is not bad but when you’re batting him cleanup, you should expect to lose. But, Emmanuel Clase got rocked by several hard hit balls and needs to figure out a way to miss more bats. Matt Moore has also looked bad his last two outings, now.

Ah well, at least Jose Ramirez hit some balls hard, finally, and Cal Quantrill was solid.

Columbus won 2-1, Akron lost 6-5, Lake County won 4-0 and Lynchburg won 9-6. Verizon is providing intermittent service so I can’t share box scores and highlights, but even though your baseball team is bad, your internet is probably solid, so I encourage you to go check out those winning scores and see some hope on a bleak Friday morning for Guardians fans.My in