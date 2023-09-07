News and Notes: Guardians Win Season Series vs. Twins (Don’t Look at Run Differential)

After taking an absolute shellacking by the Twins in a combined score of 28-9, the Guardians squeaked out a win 2-1, with two RBI hits by Will Brennan both times scoring Andres Gimenez. There was an hour and change rain-delay which was JUST short enough to allow Gavin Williams to come back and throw an inning, as he went 5 innings, allowing 1 run, 1 hit, 4 walks and 4 strikeouts. The bullpen was nails, with scoreless innings from Sam Hentges

Reynaldo Lopez (can we keep him, Chernofetti, please?)

Nick Sandlin

Nick Sandlin, Bohemian Rhapsody Splitter. ☠️⚰️ pic.twitter.com/LMGXMm2W0Q — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 6, 2023

and Emmanuel Clase

Terry Francona made it abundantly clear that he is going to retire.

Terry Francona addresses his future as the Guardians manager.#ForTheLand | @CleGuardians pic.twitter.com/hRrYycVkGH — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) September 5, 2023

He also mentioned noticing Bibee’s drop in velocity the previous game in the pregame interview with Tom Hamilton, so I think a shutdown is probably nigh for the rookie phenom. I admire Bibee’s competitive fire which showed in an emotional reaction in the postgame interview. I relate as a guy who shows emotion easily.

Guardians rookie starter Tanner Bibee following the loss to the Twins: "It was a hard day all around." pic.twitter.com/i8vRmnnM6l — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) September 6, 2023

Cam Gallagher actually got a hit which surely means the end is near and that he’ll continue to get weekly starts for the Guardians for the rest of 2023, helping my complete mental breakdown reach conclusion.

The Guardians now head to Anaheim for a four-game series against the Angels, during which time they will see at least two lefty starting pitchers.

Around the Minor Leagues:

The Clippers lost 6-0, the Rubber Ducks lost 5-4, the Captains won 13-1 and the Hillcats lost 12-3.

Over the past month:

Chase Delauter has a 157 wRC+, .392 BABIP, .153 ISO and a 10.8/6.5 K/BB%

Khalil Watson has a 108 wRC+, .259 BABIP, .200 ISO and a 22.1/9.3 K/BB%.

Jhonkensy Noel has a 101 wRC+, .292 BABIP, .220 ISO and a 21.4/7.8 K/BB%.

George Valera has a 120 wRC+, .314 BABIP, .253 ISO and a 27.3/15.2 K/BB%

Just some encouraging signs from some important prospects for the Guardians.