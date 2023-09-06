N&N: Guardians RESPOND to 20-6 loss by... losing again, this time 8-3

On Monday, the Guardians began a 3-game series with the Twins that Kole Calhoun called a must-win. They lost 20-6. Then, Terry Francona called Tuesday’s game the biggest of the season. The team got embarrassed again, only slightly less.

Tanner Bibee was good, but Matt Moore gave up a run that tied the game at 3. Then Reynaldo Lopez was good, but Trevor Stephan gave up, uh, 5 runs, which, uh, untied the game from 3. Defense-only player Myles Straw whiffing on a line drive helped. That was the final score. 8-3, with 2022 Twin whipping boys Griffin Jax and Emilio Pagan painfully getting the W and final out, respectively.

Earlier in the day, the aforementioned team’s manager once again said all the retirement words except “I’m retiring” and a possible replacement frontrunner emerged, which Quincy wrote about here.

Around baseball