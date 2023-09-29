The CTC Team has Grown! Introducing Our New Writers.

We have an announcement to make! The Covering the Corner team has grown. As of Monday, October 2nd we will be adding 4 new writers to the CTC staff. Each person brings a unique skillset and I fully expect them all to help us produce great content on a more frequent basis.

Please give a warm welcome to

Zach Fuerhoff: @phenoMVP on Twitter

Brendan Walsh: @Cle_Brendan52 on Twitter

Eli Seitz: @EliSeitz10 on Twitter

Matt Seese: @BelowAverageOPS on Twitter

We’re beyond excited to welcome these writers to the team and look forward to the content that they create.