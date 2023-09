The Guardians will now need to sweep the Tigers to finish ahead of them. Or, they'll lose a game or three and increase their odds at a higher MLB draft pick.

Anthony Castrovince wrote a fun piece on Tito I missed yesterday.

The Mariners walked off the Rangers, the Blue Jays shut out the Yankees, the Cubs lost to the Braves and the Marlins got rained out. The playoff intrigue continues outside of Cleveland