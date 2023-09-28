News and Notes: Guardians Win One for Tito

The Guardians won Tito's final home game as Guardians manager and retained possession of the Ohio Cup with a 4-3 victory over the Reds on Wednesday night.

The Guardians got a vintage Shane Bieber performance with 6 innings, 5 hits and 1 run allowed and 7 strikeouts. Personally, I hope the Guardians retain Bieber this offseason and explore a short-term extension with him to let him rebuild his value. Or heck, a long-term extension at a fair value. I believe in him as a #2-#3 starter for the next 4 years or so.

With Gabriel Arias hitting the IL with a fractured wrist, Brayan Rocchio was called up and got the start at shortstop getting a single and a walk. José Tena got 2 hits in 4 trips to the plate at third base and Tyler Freeman got a hit, so it was a good night for the kids.

There were many wonderful Tito retrospectives, one and two from Zack Meisel, one from Terry Pluto, one from Paul Hoynes, one from Mandy Bell and one from Tim Kurkijan. Don't forget to check out our own Matt Dallas's story on lessons from Tito published earlier today on Covering the Corner also. We'll have more in the days to come.

The AL and NL Third Wildcard and AL West Division races are coming down to the wire, so watch to see whom among the Astros, Rangers, Mariners or Blue Jays and Cubs or Marlins will punch their ticket to the postseason in the next four days.

Cal Quantrill, Triston McKenzie and Lucas Giolito will wrap up the season for the Guardians in Detroit starting Friday night.