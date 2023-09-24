I want to introduce a new monthly post we’re going to start doing here at Covering the Corner called “Corner check-in” (name subject to change).

As I’ve said before, the number one goal we have for this site is living up to the tagline “a Cleveland Guardians community.” This site is what it is because of the awesome community of fans who engage with every post, offer their thoughts in the comments section, and contribute to the discussion here on CTC. Our job as a writing staff is to provide great content to inform and entertain, as well as act as a backdrop for that discussion and engagement.

There’s no question the site is in a bit of a transitional period. Between a new site runner and the rapidly approaching offseason there are some great opportunities to try some new things, get feedback on what we’re doing, and get suggestions on things we could try.

So moving forward, my plan is that at the end of each month we’re going to do one of these “Corner check-in” posts with two goals in mind.

Let you all know what’s coming down the pike here at CTC Open up a forum to hear your thoughts on what types of things you’d like to see moving forward.

Think of this as a bit of a hybrid newsletter/suggestion box.

As far as updates are concerned there are two major things I’d like to highlight

Podcast Fanposts

As of right now the plan is to start the podcast back up some time in October. Given the nature of the offseason there may not be enough to discuss to justify a bi-weekly podcast, so the intention is to do monthly episodes discussing the major news of the offseason. If the need arises we can always do more. I can say for certain that if they announce the hiring of a new manager the week after our monthly episode airs we aren’t going to wait a whole month to discuss it. Once spring training hits we’ll go back to a bi-weekly schedule.

As far as fanposts are concerned, this is something we want to prioritize. We have a lot of great fans here with a lot to say, and we want to make sure we’re giving you all a platform to do just that. We’ll be featuring the best fanposts on the main page of the site when applicable as well so if there’s a topic you find yourself having a lot to say on, write it out!

Lastly we want to turn it over to you all in the comments. Please take a moment and offer whatever suggestions you may have for the site and the community.

Specifically, we’d love to hear what types of content you would like to see over the course of the offseason.

*please keep it civil, normal moderation rules apply*

Go Guards!