News and Notes: Andres Gimenez Prevents No-Hitter and Shutout with One Swing

The Guardians were shut down by another soft-tossing lefty as John Means and the Orioles beat them 2-1. If you’ve got a lefty who tops out at 91 mph and you’re not pitching them against the Guardians, what are you doing?

Andres Gimenez got the Guardians’ one hit, a home run, and has a 153 wRC+ in September. We can only hope he has found something offensively that he can carry over into 2024 to go along with his gold-glove defense.

After I grumbled about Michael Kelly in the News and Notes yesterday, he struck out four in two scoreless innings of relief. Good for Michael Kelly! So, today, I would like to slander Myles Straw so he can go nuts as a hitter. Myles Straw has a 63 wRC+. He is somehow worse as a hitter than he was in 2022 when he was the worst qualified hitter in MLB.

You’re welcome, everyone.

The Guardians wrap up the series with Baltimore with Triston McKenzie’s return to the mound. I’m sure I speak for all Guardians’ fans in saying we just hope McKenzie looks healthy and feels good after his outing. The Guardians will be off on Monday and then the Reds come to town to determine who will hold the coveted Ohio Cup.

Around MLB:

Speaking of the Reds, they let the Pirates mount an historic comeback.

The Rangers have surged ahead in the AL West. Good thing for them they don’t play the Guardians 13 times.

Clayton Kershaw is the second winningest pitcher in Dodgers history. There have been some good Dodgers pitchers, fyi.

Around the Minor Leagues:

For the second straight day, the Clippers won in walk-off fashion, 4-3. Angel Martinez got that walk-off hit and was 3 for 4 with a double and 3 RBI. Johnny Rodriguez was 2 for 4, and Brayan Rocchio was 1 for 4 with a double and a walk. The Clippers’ season will wrap up today.