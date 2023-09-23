News and Notes: Guardians Announce AFL Roster and Walk-off Orioles

Sorry the News and Notes are late today, but here they are. You’ve seen that the Guardians had an exciting game against the Orioles ending in a David Fry walk-off. Kid Cudi also showed up and handed out bobbleheads which my toddlers took to their beds last night, fascinated by the idea of a bobblehead.

You may have seen yesterday’s inclusion of the Arizona Fall League Roster announcement and the stats for the player’s chosen, but, if not, here they are:

The @MLBazFallLeague rosters are out!! Here are the @cleguardians players participating for the Peoria Javelinas



RHP Ross Carver

RHP Brad Hanner

RHP Jake Miller

LHP Erik Sabrowski

LHP Ryan Webb

INF Christian Cairo

1B Kyle Manzardo

OF Chase DeLauter — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) September 22, 2023

Their 2022 stats:

Brad Hanner, 24 years old, 6’4” 210 lbs, at Double-A: 9.74/4.73 K/BB%, 2.78 ERA in 64 IP in relief (Rule 5 Eligible)

Jake Miller - 23 years old, 6’2” 210 lbs, at High-A 3.97/6.35 K/BB%, 4.76 ERA in 11.1 innings starting and in relief (Rule 5 eligible December 2024)

Erik Sabrowski - 25 years old, 6’4” 230 lbs, at Double A 11.63/7.49 K/BB%, 2.49 ERA in 21.2 innings in relief (Rule 5 eligible)

Ryan Webb - 24 years old, 6’1” 202 lbs, at High-A 9.11/3.73 K/BB%, 3.29 ERA in 82 innings starting (Rule 5 eligible in December 2024)

Christian Cairo - 22 years old, 5’8” 170 lbs, at High-A 19.2/17 K/BB%, 114 wRC+, 10 out of 15 in stolen bases, .112 ISO in 61 games (Rule 5 eligible this fall)

Kyle Manzardo - 23 years old, 6’0” 205 lbs at Triple A for Cleveland 16/12.8 K/BB%, 119 wRC+, .329 ISO in 22 games (Rule 5 eligible December 2024)

Chase DeLauter - 21 years old, 6’4” 235 lbs at High-A and Double-A 12.4/9.5 K/BB%, 149 wRC+, .173 ISO (Rule 5 eligible December 2025)

The Guardians just announced that Logan Allen is going to IL with shoulder inflammation and Michael Kelly is back yet again (surely he will be a decent pitcher THIS time).

The Guardians have placed Logan Allen on the IL with left shoulder inflammation. Michael Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) September 23, 2023

I suspect this is just a frightening way of shutting Allen down for the season, hopefully nothing serious.

The Twins clinched the AL Central last night, so, congrats to them. Meanwhile, it’s important to remember how consistently competitive the Guardians have been under soon-to-retire manager Terry Francona

Assuming this is Terry Francona’s last season, Cleveland will have played only played 26 regular-season games after being eliminated from post-season under his leadership.



Five in 2014. Two in 2015. Two in 2019. Ten in 2021. Seven in 2023.



Made playoffs 13, 16, 17, 18, 20 & 22. — Monte the Color Man (@Monte_Colorman) September 23, 2023

Especially as compared to other AL Central opponents:

Need perspective? The Kansas City Royals were eliminated from playoff contention—for the eighth consecutive season—on August 29.



The Royals will play 29 meaningless games THIS SEASON.



Cleveland will have played a 26 meaningless games total under Tito’ leadership. https://t.co/aclhJdvkmM — Monte the Color Man (@Monte_Colorman) September 23, 2023

Tonight, left-hander John Means goes for the Orioles against Cal Quantrill at 6:10. The lineup is out on Gameday and it includes *Cam Gallagher* because Bo Naylor bruised his right thumb last night