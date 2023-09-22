News and Notes: Guardians Bullpen Cannot Quite Lose Game vs. Orioles

The Guardians beat the Orioles, the erstwhile best team in the American League, 5-2 behind strong pitching from Hunter Gaddis, Eli Morgan, Sam Hentges, Reynaldo Lopez and Emmanuel Clase. Trevor Stephan, however, is not having a good time right now, someone please help him as he gave up a 2-run lead in the 8th. Clase was wild in the 9th but still good enough to lock down the save. Jose Ramirez had 2 hits and a walk and Andres Gimenez was 2 for 4. It’s a good box score with other highlights, take a look at it here.

Gaddis continues to look like someone who would be an excellent reliever and I appreciated that manager Terry Francona removed him after three shutout innings.

Shane Bieber will start today and Triston McKenzie is said to be on schedule to start Sunday. Let’s hope both players pitch free of pain and have some good showings to end the season.

The Twins had to wait a day to clinch the AL Central, as their magic number remains at one.

Around the Minor Leagues:

The Clippers won 8-3 and, wow, was this a fun game. Kyle Manzardo was 2 for 4 with ANOTHER home run, Rocchio was 2 for 5 with a double and a steal, Johnny Rodriguez was 1 for 3 with a home run and a walk, Jhonkensy Noel and George Valera were both 1 for 3 with a walk, and Joey Cantillo gave up 3 hits, 6 walks and 2 runs in 5 innings while striking out 4. Someone has to help this kind throw strikes starting this offseason. Cantillo is electric but the walks are consistently a problem.