News and Notes: Lifeless Guardians Hand Royals 51st Win

The Cleveland Guardians got swept by the Kansas City Royals. Unlike as in the first two games of the series, the team looked lifeless in the finale. Jose Tena, Josh Naylor and Tyler Freeman hit doubles. Myles Straw FINALLY got a double in the 9th inning (when nothing was on the line). There were errors, meatball pitches, and strikeouts chasing bad pitches. It’s best we all forget about this game and this series.

The best team in the American League, the Baltimore Orioles, come to town tonight to face off against Hunter Gaddis. Shane Bieber gets the ball on Friday and, if he feels good after his bullpen, we might see Triston McKenzie start on Sunday. So, those are good things.

Zack Meisel wrote about Tanner Bibee’s excellent rookie season and other musings, always worth a read.

Baseball America named Juan Brito the Cleveland Guardians Minor League Player of the Year.

Carl Willis is keeping an open mind on returning to the Guardians in 2024.

The Guardians will honor manager Terry Francona who is (not saying he is) retiring on Wednesday, September 27th’s final home game of the season.

Guardians will hand out "Thank You Tito" T-shirts to fans next Wednesday, the last home game of '23. There will also be a pregame video tribute to Terry Francona, plus $11 tickets in honor of Tito's 11 years as CLE manager. He still won't officially say he's retiring (but he is). — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) September 20, 2023

Around the Minor Leagues: