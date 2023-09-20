Apparently placed on waivers, Matt Moore claimed by Marlins

Guardians lost again to the Royals last night, 7-6. Good thing the game didn’t matter, because c’mon.

A more surprising thing happened earlier in the day when Matt Moore was suddenly claimed off waivers by the Miami Marlins. As far as I know, no laypeople even knew Matt Moore was on waivers.

Michael Kelly was activated to take Moore’s spot on the active roster.

Shane Bieber will take Moore’s spot on the 40-man when he starts on Friday.

Tom Hamilton said the plan is for Triston McKenzie to also pitch this weekend, on Sunday. He will also need to be re-added to the 40.

Around baseball (elite LHHs edition)

• Shohei Ohtani’s agent revealed yesterday that Ohtani underwent surgery earlier in the day. He was not specific enough for ppls liking, but did say the plan is to be ready as a hitter on Opening Day.

• 5-tool player Nolan Jones stole 3 bases in a 2-0 Rockies loss. Blake Snell pitched 7 hitless innings in the game, but Josh Hader earned the #PitcherWin.