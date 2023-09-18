News and Notes: Guardians Sweep the Rangers

The Guardians beat the Rangers 9-2, sweeping a potential playoff team behind an excellent start from Gavin Williams, a home run from birthday boy Jose Ramirez who kicked off a 9 run fourth inning.

Cam Gallagher did not get a hit. Every other starter got at least one.

The Guardians start a series in Kansas City at 2:10pm EST today, which will set Cleveland sports fans so inclined up nicely to finish following it before the Browns and Steelers tangle tonight.

Sounds like Tanner Bibee is done for the season, hopefully he’ll be healthy again in no time.

Around the Minors:

The Clippers won 6-0, Johnny Rodriguez had a hit and 2 walks(!!!), Brayan Rocchio had a single and a double and Shane Bieber threw three and two-thirds scoreless with 7 K’s. Oscar Gonzalez went 3 for 4 and continues to show why you can’t trust surface level Triple-A batting stats, sadly. The Rubber Ducks lost their season finale 4-3, but Juan Brito had a hit and 2 walks, Chase DeLauter had 2 hits including a double and 2 walks. Both were the only hitters in the lineup to end the season with an OPS over .800.