News and Notes: Guardians Play Spoiler, Thump Rangers

In a refreshing change, Lucas Giolito dominated a team that wasn’t the Guardians, and the Guardians scored 12 runs. Josh Naylor went 3 for 4 with a double, Jose Ramirez had a double and a walk, Andres Gimenez went 2 for 4 with a home run, Gabriel Arias went 2 for 5, Bo Naylor hit a double, and Ramon Laureano (2 for 2 with 2 walks) and Kole Calhoun hit homers. Giolito went 7 innings, allowing 1 hit and striking out 12.

Afterwards, Giolito had high praise for the Guardians and for Bo Naylor, in specific.

"Being here, being in this environment with these guys, it's been very nice after a very hectic month-plus."



Lucas Giolito speaks to the media following his best start as a Guardian.#ForTheLand | @CleGuardians pic.twitter.com/mKzfVkKw4Q — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) September 16, 2023

Jose Ramirez was the Roberto Clemente Award recipient for the Cleveland Guardians. We’re lucky to have him in Cleveland

This year, José Ramírez is the 2023 Cleveland Guardians Roberto Clemente award nominee! You can vote for him at https://t.co/sjhcAvBEhY#ForTheLand | @CleGuardians pic.twitter.com/5BuwettYoI — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) September 15, 2023

We’ll see if the Guardians can continue to throw a wrench in the Rangers’ playoff plans when Tanner Bibee takes the mound tonight.

Terry Pluto says Chris Antonetti isn’t leaving, but that he needs to add a new manager, two outfielders and a bullpen arm in the offseason. Sounds about right.

Around the Minors:

The Clippers lost 5-1, but George Valera homered and walked, Brayan Rocchio hit a double, James Karinchak struckout the side in a no-hit, scoreless inning, and Tim Herrin struck out 2 in a scoreless inning. The Rubber Ducks lost 5-0 in a rare poor showing from Franco Aleman who gave up three hits and four unearned runs, but Will Dion threw six scoreless innings, allowing 4 hits, 1 walk and striking out 8. Petey Halpin added a double and Chase DeLauter had a hit and a walk.