News and Notes: Kyle Manzardo, Save Us

The Guardians had an off-day and start a three-game series against the Rangers. ’It’ll be Lucas Giolito vs. Jon Gray, Tanner Bibee vs. Dane Dunning and good ol’ TBD vs. Gavin Williams. The Rangers just finished emerging from their tailspin with a sweep of the wildcard competitor Blue Jays.

The Clippers lost 8-3 as Cade Smith got rocked. Joey Cantillo gave up 4 hits, 4 walks, 4 runs and struck out 8 in 5 and 2/3rds. Very much a Cantillo-esque line. Kyle Manzardo got a homer and a walk and Jhonkensy Noel got a hit. The Rubber Ducks won 7-1 behind a solid start from Hunter Stanley, Chase Delauter going 2 for 3, Juan Brito going 1 for 4 with a walk, and Aaron Bracho going 2 for 3 with a homer. Not sure if his 120ish wRC+ in Akron is going to get Bracho added to the numerous middle infielders on the 40-man this November, but we will see. Nice to see him bounceback from a couple terrible seasons and show why he used to be a top prospect.

Paul Hoynes wrote about Kyle Manzardo whose mom is waiting for a heart transplant, so keep her in your thoughts and prayers (if applicable). Manzardo also said that Tampa Bay and Cleveland are very similar in how they operate, so that’s a positive thing to hear in terms of Tampa being seen as one of the smartest organizations in MLB.

Jon Morosi says a lot of things and I’m never sure how much to read into them, but he says Guardians’ President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti is being mentioned as a candidate to replace newly fired Chaim Bloom in the same role in Boston.