News and Notes: Well. That stunk.

The Guardians couldn't come up with a big hit to break things open and Emmanuel Clase couldn't nail down a save. Sound familiar?

Josh Naylor hit one into the Cove, which was fun. Bo Naylor and Andres Gimenez had a couple hits, and Bo added 2 walks. José Tena got a start and took a walk and got a hit.

The Guardians need to spend the offseason fixing Clase and getting him to miss more bats, among the many other things they need to do to be a playoff team in 2024.

Gavin Williams turned in another quality start, at least, and, man, does Reynaldo Lopez look like a guy you'd LOVE to keep around. Oh well, here's to increasing our odds at getting the #1 draft pick.

In good news, Shane Bieber is set to throw 55 pitches at Akron today and Triston McKenzie should throw around 45 pitches on Wednesday.