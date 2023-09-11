News and Notes: Pitching Staff with a 5.20 FIP Since July 1st Shuts Guardians Down. Again.

The Guardians lost 2-1 to the Angels, losing 3 of 4 in the series and scoring just 11 runs in 4 games. Kole Calhoun hit a home run, Jose Ramirez had 2 hits and a walk, Andres Gimenez had two hits and Josh Naylor had a pinch-hit double.

Tanner Bibee threw 7 innings of 2 hit ball, giving up the second run after allowing an infield single on what should have been an error on first baseman David Fry, then having that runner score after two inexplicable balk calls from second-base umpire Pat Hoberg. Bibee is good, folks, let’s hope he stays healthy and is ready to lead the staff in 2024.

Hopefully, we will get news today that Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie will make rehab appearances in the minor leagues this week. Even though the Guardians are not making the playoffs, it’s important for pitchers to get a chance to pitch in major league games and feel confident about their arm health entering their offseason throwing programs if possible.

Around the Minor Leagues:

The Clippers lost 13-2 and Johnathan Rodriguez hit a homer. Kyle Manzardo and George Valera had the day off, raising some eyebrows, but I’m sure it was regular rest. The Rubber Ducks won 1-0 behind Juan Brito’s home run as he also hit a double and took a walk. Jack Leftwich and Will Dion shut down the opposition and Franco Aleman came in and struck out the only batter he faced to earn the save. Aleman has been untouchable in Double-A. The Captains won 3-2 behind a solid 6 innings from Ryan Webb and a Joe Lampe home run. Finally, the Hillcats won 4-3 with a solid 5 inning shutout with 5 K’s performance from Jackson Humphries.