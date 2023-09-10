News and Notes: Bad Team Loses to Bad Team in Anaheim

The Guardians started Myles Straw and Cam Gallagher again, and lost a game, again, 8-2 to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Lucas Giolito gave up only 4 hits in 7 innings... all 4 were home runs including 1 to Brett Phillips.

Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor both hit home runs for the Guardians, which was nice.

Zack Meisel wrote a eulogy on the Guardians’ season which is worth reading if you have the Athletic subscription.

Around the Minor Leagues:

The Clippers won 5-3 in a walkoff powered by a home run from Jhonkensy Noel, which was his second of the game. The Rubber Ducks lost 5-4 but Petey Halpin was 2 for 4 with a walk and a home run. The Captains won 5-1 behind Jake Fox going 3 for 4 with a triple and a home run, Dayan Frias going 3 for 4 with a double, and another hit and 2 walks for Chase DeLauter. Parker Messick went 6 innings of 1-run ball with 7 K’s. The Hillcats won 6-5 and Jaison Chourio got a hit and a walk.