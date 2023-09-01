News and Notes: New Look Guardians Host the Rays

The Guardians will have some new faces when they open a three game series against the Rays tonight at Progressive Field. They claimed RHP’s Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez and LHP Matt Moore off the waiver wires from the Los Angeles Angels. Giolitio and Lopez are not eligible for qualifying offers in the offseason because they were traded midseason, and Moore is 34, so these are three players here simply to help for a month of the regular season. The Guardians will pay the three players, combined, somewhere around $3 million for their services.

Peyton Battenfield and Eric Haase were designated for assignment. One would assume that Cody Morris and Hunter Gaddis will be demoted, but a third pitching move from the 26-man will be necessary given that Cal Quantrill is expected to return tonight as well. Will that move be James Karinchak to Columbus? Who will be the 14th position player on the team with David Fry set to take Eric Haase’s spot? Jose Tena? Time will tell.

Zack Meisel reported Chris Antonetti speaking of the moves as signifying that they “want to try.” Antonetti also said the news concerning Gavin Williams and his knee discomfort is encouraging so far. It’s not quite clear when Giolito will make his first start, yet. Also, over his last 37 outings, Reynaldo Lopez has a 2.09 ERA. That sounds good to me.

Giolito and Lopez are trade best buds.

Giolito and Lopez have now been on the same four teams, for the exact same periods of time, since they came up in the Nationals organization. Never has one been traded/waived/claimed without the other. Wild. https://t.co/nEydZfhmx1 — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) August 31, 2023

Around the Minor Leagues:

The Clippers lost in extras, 8-7, but Brayan Rocchio went 2 for 5, Jose Tena went 2 for 4 with a home run and George Valera went 1 for 4 with a home run and a walk. The Rubber Ducks won 4-3 with another single for the rehabbing Josh Naylor, 2 hits for Aaron Bracho, and a hit apiece for Angel Martinez and Juan Brito. Michael Kelly also began his rehab, pitching a scoreless inning with 2 strikeouts. The Captains got demolished 12-1 but Chase DeLauter did hit a double and score a run. The Hillcats won 6-4 as Wuilfredo Antunez went 2 for 4 with a homer and a walk and Angel Zarate went 4 for 5. Jaison Chourio had a growing pains day, going 0 for 5 with 2 strikeouts. You’ll get ‘em next time, kid.

Around MLB:

The Guardians did leave some players for other teams, as the Reds claimed outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Harrison Bader, while the Mariners claimed reliever Dominic Leone.

Ronald Acuna Jr. became the first player in AL/NL history to hit 30 home runs and steal 60 bases in a single season.

Jerry Reinsdorf isn’t selling the White Sox, so, rejoice, Guardians fans.