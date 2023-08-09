Ramón Laureano’s Guardians debut helps Tanner Bibee beat Blue Jays

If not for the guy added to the roster hours earlier, there’s a good chance another jaw-dropping start from a Guardians rookie pitcher would have gone to waste. Tanner Bibee held the Blue Jays scoreless for 7 innings, and then Trevor Stephan and Emmanuel Clase each added one more.

For the 3rd straight season, we say so often that Guardians pitchers might have to pitch 9 scoreless innings to win, but we really know that could not be good enough, especially with those stupid Manfred Runners that always ruin Clase’s SV%. Tuesday was probably going to be one of those nights, EXCEPT! The new guy, Ramón Laureano, batted in a run (whoa!) that gave the Guardians a 1-0 lead. He also kept it 1-0 because the Blue Jay who was on base remembered

You'll fall in love with Ramón Laureano's speed, but you'll want to marry Ramón Laureano's arm. W O W ! pic.twitter.com/3dRaPkL249 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 12, 2018

David Fry was placed on the IL to make room.

Around baseball

• Julio Rodriguez made 3 amazing catches

• The Orioles gave up a game-winning grand slam but pretended they won 10-0

• Ronald Acuna got HBP but X-rays were negative