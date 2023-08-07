José Ramírez suspended 3 games for knockout of Tim Anderson

Major League Baseball announced six suspensions and two fines related to the benches-clearing brawl Saturday night between José Ramírez and Tim Anderson during the sixth inning of the Cleveland Guardians’ 7-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Ramírez received a three-game suspension and closer Emmanuel Clase, manager Terry Francona, and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh each received a one-game suspension.

Gabriel Arias was fined an undisclosed amount.

Clase and Francona will serve their suspensions Monday night, and Sarbaugh will serve his on Tuesday. Ramírez’s suspension is under appeal.

The longest suspension was reserved for Anderson. His six-game ban suggests that the league office believes he was the instigator in a fight that led to a 15-minute delay in the game.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol received a one-game suspension and starting pitcher Michael Kopech was fined an undisclosed amount.