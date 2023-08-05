Kole Calhoun and Jose Tena are undefeated

Josh Naylor is likely to miss 4-6 weeks with an injured oblique, and Tyler Freeman was placed on the IL too. Freeman’s absence seems likely to be far shorter.
Kole Calhoun and Jose Tena took their places on the 26-man roster.
Then the team played in front of a sold-out(!?) Progressive Field crowd and outlasted the White sox 4-2. Andres Gimenez 3 extra base hits.
Around baseball
- The Padres placed Joe Musgrove on the IL (shoulder).
- The Twins placed Byron Buxton on the IL (hamstring) and signed Jordan Luplow to mash lefties in his place.
- Max Fried returned and helped the Braves shut out the surging Cubs.
- Cole Hamels has finally retired. Jon Heyman is going to have to find somebody new to do PR for every 3 months.
