Kole Calhoun and Jose Tena are undefeated

Josh Naylor is likely to miss 4-6 weeks with an injured oblique, and Tyler Freeman was placed on the IL too. Freeman’s absence seems likely to be far shorter.

Kole Calhoun and Jose Tena took their places on the 26-man roster.

Then the team played in front of a sold-out(!?) Progressive Field crowd and outlasted the White sox 4-2. Andres Gimenez 3 extra base hits.

Around baseball