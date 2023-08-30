N&N: Angels place large number of Angels on waivers

It’s likely that the Guardians needed to sweep the Twins this week, so of course they won last night once they had already lost the first game of the series. Worse than that though, was Gavin Williams stumbling off the mound and leaving the game shortly thereafter with knee soreness.

On the bright side, Bo Naylor homered again, and got himself in a sentence with Manny Ramirez. And Sam Hentges was scoreless again. Sam has not allowed a run since July 23.

If the Guardians need a New Noah to eat innings, the Angels may have given them just the opportunity...

Around baseball

• The Angels placed half of their team on waivers, including TVB Nemesis Lucas Giolito.

• Julio Rodriguez has a sore foot.

• Michael Brantley was activated by the Astros.

• Josh Donaldson was DFA’d by the Yankees. Lol.

• Alex Cobb was one out away from pitching a no-hitter, but Spencer Steer lined a double over the SF RF’s head.

• Bo Bichette was placed on the IL with a quad strain.

• The Yankees placed Harrison Bader on waivers. Poverty Yankees can’t afford $1M.

• The Mets placed LGFT Carlos “Cookie” Carrasco on waivers.

• The White Sox placed Mike Clevinger on waivers.