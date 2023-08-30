Filed under: Cleveland Guardians Game Threads 8/30 Game Thread: Guardians at Twins It’s Bibee Day! By Blake Ruane Aug 30, 2023, 12:45pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 8/30 Game Thread: Guardians at Twins Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Series on the line.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/ChcfdnNKvv— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) August 30, 2023 It’s a Sonny day. ☀️#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/LNotY179gc— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 30, 2023 More From Covering the Corner N&N: Angels place large number of Angels on waivers Guardians bullpen steps up to stave off Twins in 4-2 victory 8/29 Game Thread: Guardians at Twins N&N: Guardians give up Ten Runs to Minnesota 8/28 Game Thread: Guardians at Twins Weekend Wrap-Up and Preview of Twins Series Loading comments...
