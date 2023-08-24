News and Notes: Guardians Prepare for the Post-Francona Era

The Guardians will resume a suspended game at noon today. They are down 3-1 in the bottom of the third, but Jose Ramirez hit a home run, so that’s cool. Looking at the Clippers’ rotation schedule, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Cody Morris and/or Hunter Gaddis come up for today’s games.

It’s become pretty clear that Guardians’ manager, Terry Francona, is planning to retire at the end of this season, as he’s still dealing with some significant health concerns.

Terry Francona: "I know how I feel about doing the job a certain way. I don’t think I can necessarily do that anymore. That bothers me."



More from the manager, who isn't saying explicitly that he's retiring, but, well, he's certainly not *not* retiring.https://t.co/HXLkpWC3IP pic.twitter.com/KnXdqHXIH6 — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) August 23, 2023

Terry Francona is pretty obviously retiring but hesitant to say he’s retiring because he doesn’t want people to celebrate him and his career as he retires. But now we’re going to do that anyway. — Anthony Castrovince (@castrovince) August 23, 2023

There were a couple good articles reflecting on where we are with Tito and the Guardians subsequent future, one by Zack Meisel and one by Terry Pluto.

There was also an awful article by Paul Hoynes, speculating that Francona is leaving because the front office traded Aaron Civale, Amed Rosario and Josh Bell and attempting some form of bad poetry/macabre imagery to describe the “shadows” gathering around the franchise.

Terry Pluto looked briefly at three internal candidates to replace Francona, should the Guardians go in that direction. No one really knows much, I suppose.

Minor League Wrap-Up:

Kyle Manzardo is with the Clippers now, but did not play yesterday/ The Clippers lost 4-2, but George Valera, Jose Tena, Johnathan Rodriguez and Angel Martinez each had hits, with Valera and Rodriguez adding walks, two in the latter’s case. The Rubber Ducks lost 8-1, with Juan Brito getting another couple walks. The Captains won 7-3, with another two walks for Delauter and a home run for Dayan Frias. The Hillcats won 2-1 on the strength of an Angel Genao home run.

Around MLB:

Shohei Ohtani tore his UCL which is a huge bummer for all baseball fans.

Mike Trout went back on the IL, which is also a huge bummer for all baseball fans.

Aaron Judge had his first three-homer game for the last-place New York Yankees.

The Twins are racking up strikeouts as hitters and pitchers at a remarkable rate.

Francisco Lindor is still very good.