Guardians beat Dodgers, speak hypothetically about Francona retirement

Before Tuesday’s Guardians game, Terry Francona talked about retirement.

Then the Guardians had to play a baseball powerhouse, and actually beat said baseball powerhouse.

An 8-3 victory over the Dodgers was unexpected, but not as unexpected as every Guardians player being asked to hypothetically talk about what baseball would be like without Terry Francona immediately afterwards. We also got to see Hoynes use the word “everyrhing.” It was quite the day.

And something that should make everybody’s day happened: Jose Ramirez Field is now a thing.

Around baseball

• The White Sox fired Ken Williams and Rick Hahn. People acted shocked! People should not have been shocked.

• The Nationals beat the Yankees, extending NYY’s losing streak to 9.

• Another former Cleveland catcher was DFA’d, this time Francisco Mejia, by Tampa Bay.

• Mike Trout was activated off the injured list and got a hit, as the Reds defeated the Angels 4-3.

• Paul DeJong signed with the Giants after predictably not producing in Toronto.

• Wander Franco was placed on indefinite leave.