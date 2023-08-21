 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rough series highlights Guardians weaknesses

Cleveland Guardians news and notes for Monday, August 21, 2023

By Jason Philipps
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s to a great week!

Tigers 4, Guardians 1

Two early runs for Detroit was enough, as our offense made starter Eduardo Rodriguez look really, really good. With the loss, Cleveland fell to a disappointing 59-66 on the season.

Guardians News

Guardians at a crossroads after series loss vs. Tigers | cleguardians.com

From Mandy Bell:

Entering play on July 28, the Guardians’ playoff hopes were much different than they are today.

Then, Cleveland sat just 1 1/2 games behind the first-place Twins. It had a winning record at 52-51. Even at that time, this roster didn’t seem like a squad that could go the distance. But the American League Central title was still well within reach.

Now, after a rocky weekend that resulted in three losses in four games against the Tigers, capped by a 4-1 loss on Sunday afternoon at Progressive Field, the Guardians own a 59-66 record and sit six games behind the Twins (65-60). The third-place Tigers (57-67) are just 1 1/2 games behind Cleveland.

Josh Naylor swinging, taking ground balls | cleveland.com

Naylor is returning from a right oblique injury.

Around the League

