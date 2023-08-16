August 16 Cleveland Guardians News and Notes

Because of how great Logan Allen was last night, the Guardians offense didn’t have to do much. So they didn’t. But 3 runs was enough, and they won anyways. Kole Calhoun provided 2 of those 3 runs with some help from Mr. Babip.

Allen was great yesterday, but it’s a different Guardians rookie pitcher who leads baseball in K-BB% in August. And no, it’s not the also-excellent Tanner Bibee, either: it’s Gavin Williams.

Around baseball

• The Yankees were able to muster just one hit and are now a .500 ballclub.

• Michael Brantley finally went out on a rehab assignment last night.

• Is Ronald Acuña guaranteed to be NL MVP?