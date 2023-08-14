Guardians offense looks to keep momentum going

Here’s to a great week!

No sweep for Tampa! The good guys won game 3 of a competitive, and frustrating, series with one of the best teams in the AL. With the win, Cleveland improved to 57-62 on the season.

The Guardians’ offense had experienced a dreadful couple of weeks leading into the club’s three-game series against the Rays. As Cleveland departs Florida, however, it has a lot to build upon following a 9-2 victory on Sunday at Tropicana Field.

Consider that through their previous 13 games before this series, the Guardians hit .159 and were held to fewer than 10 hits in each. But they reached double-digit knocks in every game of this set, topping out at 15 in the finale despite facing one of the best pitchers in the American League in Zach Eflin, not having the services of the injured Josh Naylor for the entirety and being without José Ramírez for the final two games as he served a suspension.

“Obviously, those are the stars of our team, and we need them in order to make any deep runs,” outfielder Steven Kwan said, “but to be able to do it without them is really confidence-building and big for the young guys.”