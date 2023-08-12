News & Notes: Guardians and Twins both enjoy another losing night

In an almost unprecedented battle of futility, the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins both lost again. At least this time, the Guardians did so in a different manner, with a sacrifice bunt from Andres Gimenez in the first inning, a Myles Straw homer, attempting to pitch Xzavion Curry a third time through an order, 45 pitches from Daniel Norris, a crucial error on a hard-hit ground ball to Andres Gimenez playing pulled-in, and two walks from Kole Calhoun in the cleanup spot. At least we got the familiar failure of a generally reliable bullpen arm in Nick Sandlin’s hanging slider offered up to Wander Franco.

Ah well, today is a new day! Hopefully, Gavin Williams can get some run support from the rejuvenated Guardians’ lineup.

FanGraphs interviewed Guardians’ prospect Chase DeLauter on his approach to hitting and his unusual swing.

Ramon Laureano is excited to be a Guardian.

The Lake Erie Native-American Council attended their first Cleveland baseball game.

Around the Farm:

Tyler Freeman started a rehab stint in a loss for the Clippers where Cody Morris and James Karinchak struggled, but Peyton Battenfield looked all right.

Juan Brito hit a two-run homer for Akron in a win featuring solid performances from Will Dion and Jack Leftwich.

Lake County was rained out, but Lynchburg won in the bottom of the 10th on a single from Angel Zarate, who is having a solid season for the Hillcats. Guardians Blue won 2-1 in the DSL, with two walks from notable prospect Welbyn Francisca. Jervis Alfaro went to 5-0 in a 2-1 win for Guardians Red in DSL.

Around MLB:

Josh Bell hit another homer for the Marlins. It’s fine the Guardians traded Bell, but, man, I wish he’d have shown this while he was here because we all knew he was capable of it.

Nestor Cortes won’t pitch again for the Yankees this season.

Jordan Luplow did a Craig Kimbrel impression while pitching for the Twins. Yes, you read that right.

Kevin Brown says everything is fine between he and Orioles ownership. Really. It’s fine.