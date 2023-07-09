MLB Draft 2023: Cleveland selects LHP Alex Clemmey with No. 58 pick

The Cleveland Guardians have selected left-handed pitcher Alex Clemmey out of Bishop Hendricken High School in Rhode Island. A Vanderbilt commit and standing 6-foot-6, Clemmey can allegedly hit 100 mph, but command and control are issues that will need some serious work.

Here’s what MLB Pipeline had to say about him:

The last time a Rhode Island high-schooler was taken in the top five rounds of the Draft was back in 2008, when the Red Sox gave outfielder Ryan Westmoreland $2 million to sign. It’s been since 2004 that a prep pitcher from the state went that early (Jay Rainville was a supplemental first-rounder), though the Reds did go over slot to take Ben Brutti in Round 11 last year. As things warmed up in Little Rhody, scouts streamed in to see Clemmey, a big lefty with plenty of arm strength that gives him the chance to go early in this year’s Draft. There is no doubt about Clemmey’s electric stuff, all coming from a 6-foot-6 frame. The southpaw has been up to 98-99 mph with a fastball that features elite-level spin rates and ride up in the zone. He has a swing-and-miss slurvy breaking ball with sweepy late tilt that has curve tendencies in the 79-82 mph zone and feels more like a slider when it’s a bit harder. That leaves some scouts thinking he could have two distinct breaking pitches in the future. His upper-80s changeup serves almost like a baby sinker with enough differential from his heater to be effective. While his stuff is comparable to almost any high-schooler in the class, inconsistencies in his delivery have led to command and control issues that have dampened excitement a little bit. It will be interesting to see whether his size, upside and first-round-caliber pure stuff will entice a team to take him early enough to sign him away from his commitment to Vanderbilt.

Here’s another evaluation I found on Twitter that comes with some video: