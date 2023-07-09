MLB Draft 2023: Day 1 Open Thread

Draft day is here! Over the next three days, Cleveland and 29 other baseball teams will fill their farm systems with draft picks.

Last year, Cleveland selected outfielder Chase DeLauter with the No. 16 pick in the draft. FanGraphs ranked him as the No. 9 prospect in the organization enter the 2023 season. After missing the beginning of the season while recovering from offseason toe surgery, DeLauter has gotten off to a hot start in High-A Lake County. He had a 190 wRC+ through his first seven games and that’s not counting the stats from going 4-4 with three doubles in today’s game. He could be fast-tracked through the system if his bat doesn’t slow down and he stays healthy.

Cleveland has three picks in today’s portion of the draft, Nos. 23, 58 and 62.

Day one of the 2021 MLB Draft includes the first round, a prospect promotion round, competitive balance Round A, the second round, competitive balance round B and compensation picks. It will be live tonight starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, MLB Network, MLB.com, and a YouTube livestream. Day two, which includes rounds three through 10 as, will be broadcast on Monday, July 10, on MLB.com starting at 2 p.m. The draft will conclude with rounds 11 through 20 on Tuesday, July 11, on MLB.com starting at 2 p.m.

Brian Hemminger will be in the comments with all the first round picks, alerts when Cleveland picks and keep an eye out for posts on the first handful of Cleveland selections as well as any notable selections later in the draft.