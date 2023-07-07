George Valera ejected for brawl with Nashville catcher in Columbus victory

Columbus Clippers 6, Nashville Sounds 2

Box Score · Clippers improve to 39-44

The biggest fireworks for the Columbus offense happened during top prospect George Valera’s second at bat. After previously getting a hit, Valera took umbrage with whatever the Nashville catcher said during his second at bat, leading to a brawl in which both Valera and the catcher were ejected.

Here is the entire George Valera incident from tonight in the Clippers game vs the Sounds. Valera likely looking at a suspension. pic.twitter.com/xRWseGUFMM — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) July 7, 2023

The timing of this could not be worse for Valera as he’s recently started to lock in at Triple-A and there is a clear need for additional slugging in Cleveland’s outfield. Instead, he’s likely looking at a suspension, and potentially a big one if MLB brass decide the contact he made with the umpire was serious enough to warrant additional punishment.

Oscar Gonzalez was a bright spot for the offense, going 2-5 with his ninth home run of the season.

#Guardians OF Oscar Gonzalez rips a 405 foot line drive solo HR in the 7th inning tonight for Columbus. The HR was Gonzalez's 9th XBH and 4th longball in his last 10 games.



Last 10 games:



20-45 12R 4(2B) 1(3B) 4HR 15RBI 3BB 1SB .450 AVG #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/P3xRtpoF7O — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) July 7, 2023

Noel finished the game 1-4 with a walk, but that one hit was a big one, his 14th blast of the season.

Daniel Schneemann, Micah Pries and Zack Collins all doubled and walked while Brayan Rocchio and Sandy Leon both singled and walked.

Starting pitcher Daniel Norris was rock solid, allowing two runs on six hits in 5.1 innings with six strikeouts and just one walk.

Nic Enright was terrific in long relief, tossing 2.2 scoreless innings and Michael Kelly pitched a scoreless ninth to close out the win.

Akron RubberDucks 6, Harrisburg Senators 3

Box Score · RubberDucks improve to 40-38

Akron scored six runs on just seven hits thanks to some long balls. Johnathan Rodriguez stayed hot, blasting his 14th home run to extend his hitting streak to 14 games.

#Guardians 23yr old OF prospect Johnathan Rodriguez extends his hitting streak to 14 straight games w/ a solo bomb to right center field tonight for Akron. The HR was his 14th on the season.



During streak:



18-50 7R 2(2B) 1(3B) 3HR 7RBI 5BB .360 AVG .418 OBP#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/AN4samBCVb — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) July 7, 2023

Korey Holland had a monster day at the plate, going 2-3 with a home run, a double and a stolen base, knocking in five of the team’s six runs.

BANG!!!@holland_korey with a three-run bomb to put us ahead!



BOT 2: Akron 3 | Harrisburg 1 pic.twitter.com/ImE22713P6 — Akron RubberDucks (@AkronRubberDuck) July 6, 2023

Catcher Micael Ramirez also had a good day at the plate, going 2-4 with two doubles.

Starting pitcher Doug NIkhazy allowed two runs on three hits in 4.2 innings while striking out six and walking three. Recently promoted Franco Aleman was tremendous out of the bullpen with 2.1 scoreless innings of relief.

Lake County Captains 1, Lansing Lugnuts 3

Box Score · Captains fall to 34-43

Lake County ruined a tremendous start by starting pitcher Steve Hajjar, one of the returns in the Will Benson trade. Hajjar had his best performance in the Guardians organization, tossing 6.0 innings while allowing one run on five hits with one strikeout and no walks.

#Guardians 22yr old LHP prospect Steve Hajjar allowed just one run over 6.0 innings tonight for (High-A) @LCCaptains vs Lansing lowering his ERA to 2.95 on the season over 4 starts.



Line - 6.0(IP) 5H 1R 1ER 0BB 1SO (89 Pitches 61 Strikes)#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/yUW7pwDs9P — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) July 7, 2023

Josh Wolf and Shawn Rapp both allowed a run in an inning of relief to take the loss.

Chase DeLauter and Milan Tolentino both doubled for the Captains and Joe Lampe singled and walked as the lone offensive standouts.

Lynchburg Hillcats 7, Salem Red Sox 10

Box Score · Hillcats fall to 36-41

Lynchburg put up seven runs on nine hits thanks to eight bases on balls, but it wasn’t enough. Juan Benjamin walked three times, Tyresse Turner walked twice, Guy Lipscomb Jr. singled, walked and stole two bases and Angel Genao and Angel Zarate both had multi-hit games for the Hillcats.

Starting pitcher Zach Jacobs had a rough day, allowing five runs on six hits in 3.1 innings with one strikeout and pair of walks.

ACL Guardians 2, ACL Rockies 12

Box Score · Guardians fall to 12-12

Jeffrey Mercedez, 2-4.

Rafael Ramirez, 1-3, 2B, 2 BB.

Jaison Chourio, 1-4, SB.

Christopher Espinola, 1-3, HBP.

Jackson Humphries, 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K.

DSL Guardians Blue 5, DSL Phillies White 6

Box Score · Guardians Blue fall to 9-16

Reyden Hidalgo, 2-4, 3B, 3 RBIs, 2 E.

Yaikel Mijares, 2-4, SB.

Juan Frances, 1-4, BB, SB, CS.

Santiago Peraza, 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.

DSL Guardians Red 1, DSL Brewers 2

Box Score · Guardians Red fall to 11-11