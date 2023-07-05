Guardians not named Ramirez, Naylor carry team to victory over Braves

To beat the Braves, you have to play good baseball. On Monday, the Guardians did no such thing. But last night, they did, even though it bucked their season-long trend of not doing so on Tuesday. Josh Naylor did not play, and Jose Ramirez didn’t carry the team. Instead, it was Amed Rosario, David Fry and their friends, which especially included a group of effective relievers.

Around baseball

The Twins also won, defeating the Royals 9-3. They are now above .500, something the team leading the AL Central has not been able to say much lately.

Mike Trout injured his hamate bone and will be sidelined 3-7 weeks.

Shohei Ohtani left his start last night with a blister issue an hour after Anthony Rendon also left the game. Ohtani was charged with 5 runs on 7 hits, and his 4th loss of the season.

Did the Guardians outscore the tanking Athletics?