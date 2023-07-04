Triston McKenzie not expected to have surgery on injured elbow

Have a safe and happy Fourth, everyone!

Guardians 4, Braves 2

Gavin Williams suffered his first loss (his first “decision,” even) yesterday because he had the audacity to allow four earned runs — an unimaginably high scoring output for his own team to match on most nights. Steven Kwan, Amed Rosario, and Myles Straw all came out with multiple hits, but the Guards finished with just two extra-base hits and two runs.

Cleveland Guardians news

Triston McKenzie has opted to go the rehab route for his sprained UCL, an injury that is typically repaired with Tommy John surgery. The good news, at least in the short-term, is that the Guardians think McKenzie could pitch again sometime this year without surgery. The bad news is that he might just be putting off the inevitable.

Around the league