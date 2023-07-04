 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Triston McKenzie not expected to have surgery on injured elbow

Cleveland Guardians news and notes for Tuesday, July 4, 2023

By Matt Lyons
Houston Astros v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Have a safe and happy Fourth, everyone!

Guardians 4, Braves 2

Gavin Williams suffered his first loss (his first “decision,” even) yesterday because he had the audacity to allow four earned runs — an unimaginably high scoring output for his own team to match on most nights. Steven Kwan, Amed Rosario, and Myles Straw all came out with multiple hits, but the Guards finished with just two extra-base hits and two runs.

Guardians’ Triston McKenzie chooses rehab over surgery on his right elbow | Cleveland
Triston McKenzie has opted to go the rehab route for his sprained UCL, an injury that is typically repaired with Tommy John surgery. The good news, at least in the short-term, is that the Guardians think McKenzie could pitch again sometime this year without surgery. The bad news is that he might just be putting off the inevitable.

