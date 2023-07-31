Jose Ramirez stays in lineup, smashes two homers in Guardians win

Here’s to a great week!
Guardians 5, White Sox 0
Jose Ramirez went deep twice and Aaron Civale threw six scoreless innings. With the win, Cleveland is back to .500 with a 53-53 record on the season.
Guardians News
Frustrated Jose Ramirez refuses day off, hits two home runs | cleveland.com
From Paul Hoynes:
José Ramírez was frustrated.
The Guardians were struggling to score runs, and Ramírez was making outs in big situations. It got to a point where manager Terry Francona and bench coach DeMarlo Hale, talking late Saturday night about Sunday’s lineup, thought about giving him Sunday off.
The subject was broached to Ramírez.
“Josie said, ‘No, I’m good,’. . .thank goodness,” said Francona.
Around the League
- Great work from our KC friends as Royals sweep Twins
- Justin Verlander fans five, earns 250th career win
- Angels keep buying, trading for Rockies’ Cron and Grichuk
- Rangers add lefty Jordan Montgomery for playoff push
Loading comments...