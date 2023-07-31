 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jose Ramirez stays in lineup, smashes two homers in Guardians win

Cleveland Guardians morning news and notes for Monday, July 31, 2023

By Jason Philipps
/ new
Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Here’s to a great week!

Guardians 5, White Sox 0

Box Score | Game Thread

Jose Ramirez went deep twice and Aaron Civale threw six scoreless innings. With the win, Cleveland is back to .500 with a 53-53 record on the season.

Guardians News

Frustrated Jose Ramirez refuses day off, hits two home runs | cleveland.com

From Paul Hoynes:

José Ramírez was frustrated.

The Guardians were struggling to score runs, and Ramírez was making outs in big situations. It got to a point where manager Terry Francona and bench coach DeMarlo Hale, talking late Saturday night about Sunday’s lineup, thought about giving him Sunday off.

The subject was broached to Ramírez.

“Josie said, ‘No, I’m good,’. . .thank goodness,” said Francona.

Around the League

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...