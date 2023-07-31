Jose Ramirez stays in lineup, smashes two homers in Guardians win

Here’s to a great week!

Box Score | Game Thread

Jose Ramirez went deep twice and Aaron Civale threw six scoreless innings. With the win, Cleveland is back to .500 with a 53-53 record on the season.

Frustrated Jose Ramirez refuses day off, hits two home runs | cleveland.com

From Paul Hoynes:

José Ramírez was frustrated.

The Guardians were struggling to score runs, and Ramírez was making outs in big situations. It got to a point where manager Terry Francona and bench coach DeMarlo Hale, talking late Saturday night about Sunday’s lineup, thought about giving him Sunday off.

The subject was broached to Ramírez.

“Josie said, ‘No, I’m good,’. . .thank goodness,” said Francona.