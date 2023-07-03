Guardians Jose Ramirez and Emmanuel Clase heading to All-Star Game

Here’s to a great week!

Comeback win and big-time redemption for Josh Naylor. With the win, Cleveland improved to 41-42 on the year. Almost back to .500!

In clutch spot, Josh Naylor responds like an All-Star | cleguardians.com

From Mandy Bell:

Mike Tauchman hit a chopping ground ball to Naylor’s glove side, and he made a nice diving play to stop it from reaching the grass. But as he tried to get to his feet to toss the ball to Clase, who was hustling over to cover first, he bobbled the ball and couldn’t get the out. On the next play, Naylor fielded a soft ground ball to his glove side and attempted to make a throw to second. But on the transition, again, he bobbled the ball and everyone was safe, loading the bases. It led to a four-run frame that tied the game and forced extra innings.

“I gave it my best effort,” Naylor said. “I tried to make two plays. It didn’t work out. … I just tried to make up for it on the offensive end. I’ve just got to work harder.”

When Naylor was faced with adversity, he rose to the occasion. With one out and runners on second and third in the top of the 10th inning, Naylor served a single up the middle, giving his team a two-run lead.