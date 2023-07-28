Guardians go through the motions in loss to White Sox

The Chicago White Sox may have traded away five pitchers this week, but they only needed three to completely shut down the Cleveland Guardians Friday night.

Touki Toussaint, a Guardians castoff claimed off waivers last month by the White Sox, got the start for Chicago and had little trouble neutralizing his former team. He loaded the bases with one out in the first inning, thanks in part to a sharp grounder from Andrés Giménez that literally burst through the glove of first baseman Gavin Sheets. But once Toussaint got Josh Bell to ground into an inning-ending double play, it was smooth sailing from there.

He pitched five scoreless innings, only allowing three hits and one walk.

Tanner Banks contributed three scoreless innings before handing the ball to Gregory Santos in the ninth. Santos allowed a leadoff single to José Ramírez and then hit Will Brennan with a pitch with two outs, bringing Oscar Gonzalez to the plate. Making his first start with the big league club since May 5, Gonzalez made clear he learned nothing during his time in Columbus, swinging at three straight sliders low and away and out of the strike zone for a game-ending strikeout.

With no run support, Cleveland’s pitching staff was doomed from the start. Xzavion Curry opened the game and allowed a solo home run to Luis Robert in the first inning, before Jake Burger made it a 2-0 lead for the White Sox with a solo shot off of Daniel Norris in the sixth. Chicago added a completely unnecessary insurance in eighth inning with Michael Kelly on the mound, scoring Elvis Andrus from third base on an RBI single by Oscar Colás.

The 3-0 loss drops the Guardians back to .500.