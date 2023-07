Well, reputable people on the internet say that the Guardians are sending Amed Rosario to the Dodgers and getting Noah Syndergaard in return.

Syndergaard is injured and seemingly about to make rehab starts.

It seems like we’re missing an important detail or two here, but Jon Heyman added that “Money will go to Guardians with Noah. Guardians aren’t releasing Noah.”

More to come? Maybe?