Filed under: Cleveland Guardians Game Threads 7/26 Game Thread: Guardians vs. Royals By Matt Lyons@mattrly Jul 26, 2023, 11:16am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 7/26 Game Thread: Guardians vs. Royals Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images Looking for a third-straight series win.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/HxlPJwxauo— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 26, 2023 More From Covering the Corner A changing of the Guard Guardians ink Amir Garrett to MiLB deal 7/25 Game Thread: Guardians vs. Royals Dog-Eared Corner: The New Ballgame Guardians scared and confused by soft-tossing left-hander 7/24 Game Thread: Guardians vs. Royals Loading comments...
Loading comments...