A changing of the Guard

Just going to cut to the chase – I will be stepping down as the managing editor of Covering the Corner effective as of next Monday, Aug. 1.

There is no big dramatic reason or injustice to throw out there; really I’m just ready to do something new. There was a time that I thought I could make this into a full job here or elsewhere, but as time has gone on I’ve realized I don’t have the skill or, frankly, the desire to do that. Burnout has come in waves almost every year since I started but I just haven’t been able to dig out of his most recent bout. However, the longer it’s gone on, the more I’ve been OK with realizing it’s time to move on.

As many have pointed out, yes, there have not been as many posts as usual here lately – for that, I sincerely apologize. That’s not the site as a whole failing, just me. Turns out that taking on a bunch of scheduled posts when you’re really jazzed about writing about baseball makes it a lot harder when you’re not so jazzed. A couple of posts get missed and the hole keeps getting deeper. Everyone who has read and participated in LGT/CTG for the past 18 years (or 18 months, 18 minutes, or however long you’ve been here) deserves better. This has, and always will be, my favorite place for talking Cleveland baseball.

With that said, it’s time to take all the time and energy I usually invest in the site and put it elsewhere to give someone else a chance to take over. I still plan to be around in the comments, the CTC Discord, and probably back on Twitter (and Threads! Threads is good, I swear!). But for a little while I’m just going to enjoy the world of being offline and a baseball fan who doesn’t need to have opinions.

Thankfully, the site will go on without because of an incredible staff of writers who have always more than held up their end of the bargain — and well, well exceeded it. I really cannot overstate how great it has been working with everyone, new and old, and just having people I (hopefully) can call friends to talk about the Guardians with. Blake, Matt, Brian, Chris, Merritt, Quincy, Jason, Tyler, westbrook, Andrew, Ryan, Jay, woodsmeister, and everyone else who has ever had a byline on this amazing website – thank you so much. Please keep doing what you are doing, as writers, moderators, and as excellent people.

And of course, thank you to Jason Lukehart for giving me this opportunity in the first place. I can’t count the number of fun conversations I’ve had and the amazing people I’ve met solely because I happened to ask if he was looking for writers at the right time. I will continue to remind people that Jason invented the Maddux whenever it’s mentioned in my presence. I’m not too ashamed to mention I once said I know the guy who invented it when it came up completely unprompted in a real-life conversation. Not because I care about the IRL clout of knowing someone who invented a niche baseball stat, but because I wouldn’t be where I am today without that one chance to write about this amazingly dumb little game. Even several years out of consistently writing about baseball, Jason deserves all the credit in the world for so many things.

This community has treated me better than I ever deserved. You let an outsider come in and write about things like finger guns per second and didn’t bat an eye. Thank you for letting me carve out a small part of the internet to call home. When Tyler Freeman finally gets consistent playing time and turns into an All-Star, please remember who called it first.

Oh, and of course, Go Guards.

Now that that is out of the way, if you are interested in applying to be the next manager for Covering the Corner, please don’t hesitate to reach out to Tanya Bounderant with a resume and writing sample at tanya.anderson@sbnation.com. I can attest firsthand that Tanya has been a great person to work with as a connection to SB Nation. And, as a former site manager herself, she knows the ins and outs extremely well, which makes it so much easier.