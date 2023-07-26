Guardians ink Amir Garrett to MiLB deal

The Guardians began Tuesday by signing Amir Garrett to a minor league contract, and topped it off by beating the snot out of his former employer.

Garrett will report to AAA Columbus, and hope to make the Cleveland Guardians his third MLB team. The players currently on the Guardians did what they needed to do on Monday, as well, and beat the Royals 5-1. Bo Naylor’s pair of home runs helped the cause, but may have hurt his own. Showing power has earned him nothing but benchings thus far in 2023.

Midway through their game, the Twins remembered that AL Central teams aren’t allowed to have extended winning streaks, and turned a 6-2 lead into a 9-7 loss in a very short amount of time. The blown save was charged to 2022 CLE MVP Emilio Pagan, but he was the least bad Twins reliever!

