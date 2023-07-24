Guardians bullpen overworked, needs reinforcements

Here’s to a great week!
Phillies 8, Guardians 5
David Fry’s ninth-inning HR forced extra innings, but Cleveland’s bullpen ran out of gas and Philadelphia plated four in the 10th. With the loss, the Guardians dropped back to one game under .500, with a 49-50 record on the season.
Guardians News
Questions loom after 10-inning loss in bullpen game | cleguardians.com
From Mandy Bell:
But the Guardians are going to have to figure out how to plan out this situation both in the short and long term, regardless of who’s the best answer.
When it comes to the near future, the Guardians have to figure out how they’ll get through the next 10 days without a break. Curry will be down for a day or two. Then Michael Kelly, Sam Hentges, Nick Sandlin, Eli Morgan, Enyel De Los Santos, Tim Herrin and Trevor Stephan pitched after him, leaving Emmanuel Clase — who worked Friday’s and Saturday’s games — as the only unused arm.
Kelly, Hentges, Sandlin, Herrin and Stephan all threw at least 20 pitches. None of them have pitched back-to-back days after throwing at least 20 pitches so far this season. De Los Santos has now pitched in two consecutive games.
Guardians announce they have signed 21 players, including top 16 draft picks | cleveland.com
The club went over-slot to sign prep pitcher Alex Clemney (2nd rd pick) and Duke shortstop Alex Mooney (7th rd).
Around the League
- Yankees sweep woeful Royals
- Ohtani hits MLB-best 36th HR as Halos stay hot
- Giants interested in Justin Verlander
- Rolen, McGriff enshrined in Hall of Fame
