Filed under: 7/22 Game Thread: Guardians vs. Phillies LET'S GO GUARDS! By Matt Lyons@mattrly Jul 22, 2023, 6:45pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 7/22 Game Thread: Guardians vs. Phillies Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images Gates open at 5:00 for another sold-out crowd. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/80PqFluTie— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 22, 2023 More From Covering the Corner Guardians deliver 6-5 win over Phillies for sellout crowd 7/21 Game Thread: Guardians vs. Phillies N&N: Josh Naylor is on fire 5 mock trades the Guardians could explore N&N: Cody Morris optioned to Triple-A, possibly to be stretched out 7/18 Game Thread: Guardians at Pirates Loading comments...
Loading comments...