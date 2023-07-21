Josh Naylor is on fire

This man is a machine.

Since some of you still aren't paying attention, Josh Naylor has been, arguably, the best hitter in baseball since the end of May.



We'll just scream it from the rooftops, we guess.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/szlKcphgUe — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 20, 2023

“Any time we’ve had success it’s been a combination of factors,” King said. “It’s hard to pinpoint one specific thing, but there are a handful of things kind of in play. We had a young team last year. A lot of those players at the beginning of the year were relatively unknown - whether it was Steven Kwan or Andrés Jiménez or Josh Naylor. As we went through the season, with a lot of exciting comebacks and we went on to that great run in September and went on to the playoffs … Now we get into this year and those names who were a little less known last year, I think people have a strong connection with.”

