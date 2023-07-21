 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Josh Naylor is on fire

Cleveland Guardians news and notes for Friday, July 21, 2023

By Matt Lyons
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cleveland Guardians v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

This man is a machine.

Cleveland Guardians news

New in Tremont: Terry Francona-backed ‘STEAK’ to replace ‘Parallax’ in 2024 | WKYC
Do you think this Terry Francona-backed restaurant will serve Bundt Cake?

Logan Allen Is Back in the Majors, and I’m a Little Freaked Out | FanGraphs
Logan Allen’s wacky inflatable arm-flailing changeup could be his key to success going forward.

Cleveland Guardians: Josh Naylor is having a season for the ages | Away Back Gone
This is the Josh Naylor we’ve all hoped for.

Guardians trade deadline plans: What I’m hearing about Shane Bieber and others | The Athletic ($$$)
Publicly, the Guardians sound like there’s no way they’re trading Shane Bieber — because why would they say anything else? That still doesn’t mean he won’t be traded.

The Guardians are selling out games??? How they rekindled the magic with their fans | Cleveland

“Any time we’ve had success it’s been a combination of factors,” King said. “It’s hard to pinpoint one specific thing, but there are a handful of things kind of in play. We had a young team last year. A lot of those players at the beginning of the year were relatively unknown - whether it was Steven Kwan or Andrés Jiménez or Josh Naylor. As we went through the season, with a lot of exciting comebacks and we went on to that great run in September and went on to the playoffs … Now we get into this year and those names who were a little less known last year, I think people have a strong connection with.”

Around the league

More From Covering the Corner

Loading comments...