Josh Naylor is on fire

Since some of you still aren't paying attention, Josh Naylor has been, arguably, the best hitter in baseball since the end of May.— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 20, 2023
Cleveland Guardians news
New in Tremont: Terry Francona-backed ‘STEAK’ to replace ‘Parallax’ in 2024 | WKYC
Do you think this Terry Francona-backed restaurant will serve Bundt Cake?
Logan Allen Is Back in the Majors, and I’m a Little Freaked Out | FanGraphs
Logan Allen’s wacky inflatable arm-flailing changeup could be his key to success going forward.
Cleveland Guardians: Josh Naylor is having a season for the ages | Away Back Gone
This is the Josh Naylor we’ve all hoped for.
Guardians trade deadline plans: What I’m hearing about Shane Bieber and others | The Athletic ($$$)
Publicly, the Guardians sound like there’s no way they’re trading Shane Bieber — because why would they say anything else? That still doesn’t mean he won’t be traded.
The Guardians are selling out games??? How they rekindled the magic with their fans | Cleveland
“Any time we’ve had success it’s been a combination of factors,” King said. “It’s hard to pinpoint one specific thing, but there are a handful of things kind of in play. We had a young team last year. A lot of those players at the beginning of the year were relatively unknown - whether it was Steven Kwan or Andrés Jiménez or Josh Naylor. As we went through the season, with a lot of exciting comebacks and we went on to that great run in September and went on to the playoffs … Now we get into this year and those names who were a little less known last year, I think people have a strong connection with.”
Around the league
- The Orioles are leading the AL East, just like everyone predicted.
- Rob Manfred is here to stay.
- So, you want to trade for Shohei Ohtani?
