Cody Morris optioned to Triple-A, possibly to be stretched out

Predictably, Cody Morris was optioned prior to last night’s game. The Guardians needed somebody to start, and Logan Allen was obviously going to be the guy, even though he was not on the 26-man roster. This meant somebody had to go, and the guy who gave up 3 home runs over the weekend was optionable. Beneficially, some time in Triple-A could also allow Cleveland to lengthen out the number of pitches Morris is able to throw per game.

Logan Allen was excellent in said game. On an 80-85 pitch limit, Logan needed only 77 of them to pitch five one-hit innings. The Guardians cruised to victory, 10-1 over the struggling pirates.

Josh Naylor, Joée Ramírez, and Steven Kwan led the offensive outburst.

josh naylor is infrastructure. — NE Ohio Regional Sewer District (@neorsd) July 19, 2023

Around baseball

