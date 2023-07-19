Cody Morris optioned to Triple-A, possibly to be stretched out

Predictably, Cody Morris was optioned prior to last night’s game. The Guardians needed somebody to start, and Logan Allen was obviously going to be the guy, even though he was not on the 26-man roster. This meant somebody had to go, and the guy who gave up 3 home runs over the weekend was optionable. Beneficially, some time in Triple-A could also allow Cleveland to lengthen out the number of pitches Morris is able to throw per game.
Logan Allen was excellent in said game. On an 80-85 pitch limit, Logan needed only 77 of them to pitch five one-hit innings. The Guardians cruised to victory, 10-1 over the struggling pirates.
Josh Naylor, Joée Ramírez, and Steven Kwan led the offensive outburst.
Around baseball
- The Diamondbacks are no longer being broadcast by Bally.
- ...They celebrated by beating Atlanta 16-13. Younghoe Koo’s tying field goal sailed inches right with 0:02 remaining. Many teams scored many runs last night.
- These gentlemen who hit baseballs for a living have seen their 2024 ZiPS projection rise the most.
- The Padres DFA’d Rougned Odor and optioned once-prized trade acquisition Austin Nola to Triple-A. “Nola, 33, recently lost his starting job to Gary Sanchez…” is a very sad way for someone to start a sentence about you.
- The Braves signed Travis d’Arnaud for 2024.
- The Pirates signed Skenes, the only positive thing they did Tuesday.
Did the Guardians outscore the tanking Athletics?
- Yes, though the tanking Athletics hilariously beat the Red Sox.
