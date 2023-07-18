Losing streak? What losing streak?

If you’re going to lose four games in a row you might as well snap it with an 11-run blowout, right?
Guardians 11, Pirates 0
Xzavion Curry finally got a chance to start and didn’t disappoint. Granted, it’s against the Pirates, but Guardians pitchers have struggled against many bad teams this season. Curry didn’t struggle here.
Today’s baseball: @ Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. ET (LHP Logan Allen vs. RHP Mitch Keller)
Cleveland Guardians news
Cleveland Guardians’ Shane Bieber won’t throw for 2 weeks, apparently won’t need surgery, Francona says | WKYC
Cool cool cool cool.
Around the league
- Even Shohei Ohtani’s bat-flipping is elite.
- The Angels don’t want to send Ohtani to the Dodgers.
- The Cardinals will be sellers at the deadline.
